Sunday Sept. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 53 new cases, zero deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Nebraska, Iowa totals for Sunday

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sunday at 6 p.m. the state had a total of 35,886 cases, 404 deaths, 377,939 completed tests and 27,710 recoveries.

According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, as of Sunday at 6 p.m. the state had 70,050 cases total, 1,166 deaths, 668,555 tests completed and 49,745 recoveries from the coronavirus.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Sunday reported 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,949.

There were no deaths reported. The number of deaths in Douglas County related to COVID-19 remains at 169.

To date, 10,036 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

Lancaster County cases update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday reported 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The area’s total is now 4,468. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 20.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

