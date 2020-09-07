Advertisement

‘Princess Bride’ cast reuniting for Democratic Party fundraiser

Robin Wright is one of the stars of “The Princess Bride” who will participate in a livestreamed script reading to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Robin Wright is one of the stars of “The Princess Bride” who will participate in a livestreamed script reading to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.(Source: CNN/Pool)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The cast of “The Princess Bride” is getting involved with politics.

They’ll be raising money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin with a script reading of the 1987 cult classic.

People who donate will get an invitation to a livestream of the performance on Sept. 13.

Among those involved include cast members Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Carol Kane. Director Rob Reiner is also taking part in the reunion.

After the performance, the cast will hold a Q&A session, which will be moderated by comedian Patton Oswalt.

The donation page for the event says: “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.”

One person who’s upset with the script reading is Sen. Ted Cruz. The Republican from Texas, a longtime fan of “The Princess Bride,” said he would prefer that the cast avoid “Hollywood politics.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

Breaking News

LPD officer dies nearly two weeks after shooting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Nearly two weeks after he was shot in the line of duty, LPD Investigator Mario Herrera has died.

National

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

Latest News

National

WikiLeaks’ Assange in UK court to fight US extradition bid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.

National

Civil rights leader: vaccine distribution can be a big moment to address ‘systemic disparities’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The race is on to develop multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in record time, but questions remain as to how the hypothetical vaccines should be released.

News

One person shot near 92nd and Grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hummel
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting near 92nd and Grand Avenue, Monday morning.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms increase this evening and tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Labor Day will be a nice day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’re watching for storms this evening, and rain to increase overnight.

National

Mich. woman scammed out of $30,000 in same week she lost her husband

Updated: 5 hours ago
The widow hopes the scammers are caught before someone else is victimized. She has spoken with the FBI and is setting up a police report.