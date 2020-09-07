One person shot near 92nd and Grant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one person has been taken to the hospital after being shot, Monday morning.

Officers were called to the shooting near 92nd and Grant Street around 2:46 a.m.

Police say there they found one person with a gunshot wound.

That person has been taken to Bergen Mercy Hospital for treatment.

OPD says their injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made.

They have said that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

