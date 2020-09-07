Monday Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County to report updated numbers Tuesday

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department says that updated COVID-19 numbers will be reported Tuesday, following the Labor Day holiday. Sunday’s count can be found here.

Iowa update

Iowa’s testing sites will also reopen Tuesday following the holiday, but their numbers are updated online.

There were 368 new cases reported in Iowa Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 70,403.

There have also been 2 new deaths. There have been a total of 1,168 lives lost due to COVID-19 in the state.

NDCS staff member tests positive

Another staff member was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The individual is self-isolating at home.

The total number of NDCS staff members to test positive is now 68.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

