LPD officer dies nearly two weeks after shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly two weeks after he was shot in the line of duty, LPD Investigator Mario Herrera has died.

According to a release from the City of Lincoln, Herrera was shot and critically wounded while attempting to serve a 2nd Degree Assault warrant related to a homicide occurring in March of 2020.

The release goes on to say “Investigator Herrera’s valiant fight ended as he passed away in the early morning hours of September 7th, 2020.”

Herrera was a 23-year-veteran of the Lincoln Police Department and leaves behind his wife and four children.

The release also says “Lincoln Police Department is devastated by the loss of one of our most outstanding police officers. Mario was an exceptional investigator, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Empathetic, kind, and utterly committed to serving victims and protecting his community, Mario was an exemplary human being who just happened to be a Lincoln police officer.”

Today, Lincoln police officers will be draping their badges to honor Herrera’s sacrifice and memory.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a statement; “Sadness does not begin to describe fully our community’s sense of loss with the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera. Our hearts are with his wife, Carrie, and their four children, and we remain forever grateful for their family’s profound sacrifice in service to keeping our community safe.”

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera.

“Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Officer Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy. From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring. Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe.”

