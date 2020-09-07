Elkhorn’s old Town Hall to see purpose again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn businessman is investing in a piece of the city’s history.

Spared the wrecking ball decades ago Elkhorn’s old town hall has visitors for the first time in about 40 years.

“1904 is the original date it was built,” said Tyler Curnes.

Tyler Curnes bought the building a month ago for thirty thousand dollars from the Robert Gray family which purchased it from the town in the late 70′s.

“He just used it for storage, but he did not want them to lose that historical value of the building,” said Curnes.

Inside, is a century-old safe.

“Used it for records and documents,” said Curnes.

But that’s not all that was once locked up here.

“This is the old jail cell from 1904.”

Elkhorn historians see the past having a future.

“If we get to tour it and little 3rd graders come through here, can you imagine the impression they’ll get. History isn’t something that happened a long time ago it’s very visual too.”

Even in 1904, Elkhorn’s forefathers were frugal with taxpayer money so they made this a multipurpose building. This the town’s jail cell and right next, they installed the town’s first bank vault.

It’s empty but full of memories for long time elkhorn residents. “I’m going to keep it as historically accurate as possible,” said Curnes.

That includes restoring the steeple that will ring a bell for old-timers who relied on a nearby neighbor.

“She’d ring the bell, all the fire equipment down the alley they would come here, and she would notify them where the fire was.”

Jeff Holling says the cornerstone, that’s barely legible lists civic leaders in 1904.

“CC Holling, that was my great grandfather who owned the lumber company,” said Jeff.

Tyler Curnes can’t measure exactly how long it will take him to clean out and restore Elkhorn’s old town hall. Maybe a year to bring more than a century of history back to life.

There are several options for the old town hall once it is renovated. It could include a silversmith shop, a bakery, or a bar and grill.

