Clay’s Morning Forecast - Rain and storms increase this evening and tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Labor Day will be a nice day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’re watching for storms this evening, and rain to increase overnight.

forecast (forecast)

You should be just fine to get outside today and fire up the grill or enjoy the outdoors for Labor Day. If you’re thinking about evening plans, and you live in the Metro or south of the I-80 corridor, you may run into some developing storms around 6 o’clock or after. There’s a high chance of storms in our Iowa counties during this time frame. A few of those storms could produce some gusty winds and some hail, but the threat is low.

forecast (forecast)

Rain increases overnight, and some could be heavy at times. Temperatures will also begin to fall. We’ll likely see our high temperature around midnight tonight, which will officially be between 50 - 55 degrees, but by the time you wake up Tuesday, it will be in the low 50s or even upper 40s. We’ll stay in the 40s Tuesday with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s, and a steady rain looks likely. The shock to the system going from upper 90s to upper 40s in a day makes Tuesday an Alert Day.

forecast (forecast)

In fact, models are locking onto the idea of a steady rain with few breaks all the way through Thursday morning. If this does hold true, it would be the most beneficial rain we’ve received in months, and a welcomed change. Models show addition spotty rain chances for Friday and even Saturday morning, but that won’t be quite as widespread.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.