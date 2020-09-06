Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect extreme dip in temperatures and strong winds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday has been declared First Alert Weather Day as we expect a big drop in temperatures. Near record lows and record cold highs are possible, along with strong winds.

Monday will be a bit of a transition day with increase clouds and slightly lower temperatures. Highs likely still reach the mid to upper-70s in the Metro. A very strong cold front will push through the area late Monday night bringing a rush of strong north winds and quickly dropping temperatures. Tuesday’s high temperature will likely occur near Midnight, with dropping temperatures for much of the day.

Temperatures may reach the lower 50s, or even 40s during the late morning and early afternoon. Strong north wind gusts of 35 to 45mph will be possible, producing wind chills in the 35 to 45 degree range. The rush of cold air will also come with on and off rain showers through the day Tuesday, making for a very uncomfortable day.

Gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday (WOWT)

The good news in all of this is we will see the potential for some very beneficial rainfall. Showers will begin Monday night, and may last through Wednesday afternoon. By the time rain comes to and end Wednesday, rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely across the region. Very good news as we continue to see nearly 1 foot below average on rainfall for the year.

Potential rainfall Monday night through Wednesday (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.