September 11th memorial honors Nebraskans who lost their lives in terrorist attacks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Each year, thousands of flags line the front lawn of Memorial Park.

All in remembrance of those that lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Each flag has a name, age and where they were on September 11th.

Lynn Castrianno lost her brother that day.

She created this remembrance 16 years ago.

“The idea came to me to have flags out but not just to have the flags themselves out but to personalize them and to have the names and to have the locations and to somehow make this a little bit more personable,” says Lynn Castrianno.

There’s a special space for those that were connected to Nebraska who lost their lives that day.

This year, Castrianno and the Rotary Club of Omaha decided to take that one step further.

They added personal stories.

“Often times when you hear of 9/11 people think of it ‘well, that happened in New York or that happened in DC’ not realizing that it actually happened all throughout the United States and that there are very personal connections her in Nebraska, as well,” says Castrianno.

“I don’t think people realize how many Nebraska connections there are because you think New York City, there couldn’t possibly be that many people but there are,” says Dan Esch, Rotary Club of Omaha.

This year new volunteers joined in on the effort to honor Nebraskans.

“You feel honored to be able to participate with remembering so many of our fallen countrymen,” says Stephanie Cleary, Cheer Up Director

Castrianno says it’s important to keep educating the younger generations about the impact 9/11 had on our nation.

She says the flags at memorial park are doing just that.

“I knew that someday this was going to be living history and here we are today and it’s living history. "

Castrianno and the Rotary Club of Omaha are encouraging anyone who knows of a Nebraskan that lost their life on 9/11 to pull their flag on display to the circle of Nebraskans so they can be honored with a personal story.

