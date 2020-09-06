Advertisement

September 11th memorial honors Nebraskans who lost their lives in terrorist attacks

“Often times when you hear of 9/11 people think of it ‘well, that happened in New York or that happened in DC’ not realizing that it actually happened all throughout the United States and that there are very personal connections her in Nebraska, as well,” says Castrianno.
“Often times when you hear of 9/11 people think of it ‘well, that happened in New York or that happened in DC’ not realizing that it actually happened all throughout the United States and that there are very personal connections her in Nebraska, as well,” says Castrianno.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Each year, thousands of flags line the front lawn of Memorial Park.

All in remembrance of those that lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Each flag has a name, age and where they were on September 11th.

Lynn Castrianno lost her brother that day.

She created this remembrance 16 years ago.

“The idea came to me to have flags out but not just to have the flags themselves out but to personalize them and to have the names and to have the locations and to somehow make this a little bit more personable,” says Lynn Castrianno.

There’s a special space for those that were connected to Nebraska who lost their lives that day.

This year, Castrianno and the Rotary Club of Omaha decided to take that one step further.

They added personal stories.

“Often times when you hear of 9/11 people think of it ‘well, that happened in New York or that happened in DC’ not realizing that it actually happened all throughout the United States and that there are very personal connections her in Nebraska, as well,” says Castrianno.

“I don’t think people realize how many Nebraska connections there are because you think New York City, there couldn’t possibly be that many people but there are,” says Dan Esch, Rotary Club of Omaha.

This year new volunteers joined in on the effort to honor Nebraskans.

“You feel honored to be able to participate with remembering so many of our fallen countrymen,” says Stephanie Cleary, Cheer Up Director

Castrianno says it’s important to keep educating the younger generations about the impact 9/11 had on our nation.

She says the flags at memorial park are doing just that.

“I knew that someday this was going to be living history and here we are today and it’s living history. "

Castrianno and the Rotary Club of Omaha are encouraging anyone who knows of a Nebraskan that lost their life on 9/11 to pull their flag on display to the circle of Nebraskans so they can be honored with a personal story.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha boy celebrates 8 years cancer-free with family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
This weekend an Omaha family is celebrating because one of their own is eight years cancer-free.

First Alert Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature swings and strong winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Even hotter temperatures Sunday!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs warming into the upper-90s and triple digits! If Eppley Airfield hits 101°, Sunday will mark the hottest day of 2020.

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 5 COVID-19 update: Creighton Prep student tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Omaha man booked for manslaughter for Motel 6 shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man has been booked into jail for manslaughter and other charges after a fatal shooting at a Motel 6 Friday night.

News

Sasse and Janicek debate COVID, police reform, and healthcare

Updated: 22 hours ago
In their first and only debate, incumbent Republican Senator Ben Sasse and Democrat Chris Janicek, a small business owner, faced off on the debate stage in Lincoln. The two candidates fielded several questions on foreign and domestic policies, including some of the most divisive issues in the country right now.

News

Nebraska State Parks popular for camping on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Camping may be one of the easiest ways to distance your family from others this holiday weekend.

News

Fatal shooting at Motel 6 near 84th and I-80

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha police responded to a reported fatal shooting Friday night at the Motel 6 near 84th and I-80.

News

Sasse, Janicek debate

Updated: 23 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

1 shot and killed at motel

Updated: 23 hours ago
Omaha police responded to a reported fatal shooting Friday night at the Motel 6 near 84th and I-80.