Pickup crashes into fence and building near 16th & Cuming

A pickup is pinned in-between a building and fence near 16th & Cuming Street.
A pickup is pinned in-between a building and fence near 16th & Cuming Street.(Hayden Hamilton | WOWT 6 News)
By Evan Hummel
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were on the scene of a crash near 16th & Cuming Streets, Saturday night.

Omaha Police were called to the area around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a pickup crashed and got pinned in-between a building and fence.

Our photographer on the scene said police put one person into a cruiser.

It’s unclear if there have been any citations or if anyone has been injured.

Our photographer did say they did not see anyone taken by ambulance.

Police were still investigating the crash scene after 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.

