Pickup crashes into fence and building near 16th & Cuming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were on the scene of a crash near 16th & Cuming Streets, Saturday night.

Omaha Police were called to the area around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a pickup crashed and got pinned in-between a building and fence.

Our photographer on at the scene said police put one person into a cruiser.

It’s unclear if there have been any citations or if anyone has been injured.

Our photographer did say they did not see anyone taken by ambulance.

Police were still investigating the crash scene after 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.

