Missing the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was the day the Nebraska football team was supposed to start its new conference-only schedule.

By now, we all know the Big Ten postponed fall sports and for the time being, there won’t be Husker football.

That’s left a lot of alums at various Husker Alumni chapters across the country missing their team, including the KC Huskers chapter in Kansas City.

For about 30 years, the chapter has gathered each Saturday in the fall at Callahan’s West to watch the team and spend time with other Huskers.

“It’s going to be missed. It’s going to be a void, and I think sometimes we only see people if we don’t work with them at events like this,” said Chapter Officer Paul Savastano. “We talk about Nebraska, when we were at Nebraska. We talk about, catch up on kids and family and stuff. So, it’s all about relationships.”

Savastano started going to Callahan’s decades ago after connecting with the bar’s co-owner, also a Husker, Lisa Zillner.

They both say they’ll miss seeing all the people who would pack the bar for games.

“Growing up in Lincoln, you looked forward to Saturdays. Still, I mean, I will put red on whether there’s a game or not. There will definitely be a void,” Zillner said.

“There’s other conferences out there playing. I don’t know if I’ll watch them or not. It’s definitely not going to be the same.”

Both in KC and with the Hometown Huskers in Lincoln, there’s a hope that some events for alumni can take place soon.

Associate Executive Director of the Nebraska Alumni Association Derek Engelbart wants to be able to give people the chance to celebrate the school in a safe way.

“We know it’s strange times, but we also know that the love for the university is still there, and that’s what we’re hoping to do as an alumni association is help still bring people together to celebrate the university,” Engelbart said.

