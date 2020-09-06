Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Comfortable Labor Day before a dramatic drop in temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot and sunny weekend, a big drop in temperatures – and good chances for rain! – are on the way this week.

We started Sunday on a very warm note with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. A few isolated thundershowers popped up around Eppley airfield and into southwest Iowa, but most of us managed to stay dry.

Despite partly cloudy skies and southwesterly winds for much of the day, we weren’t quite able to make 100° this afternoon across eastern Nebraska. The morning thundershowers may have thrown us off, or the higher dew points may have stuck around just a little too long. It was also a bit hazy thanks to wildfire smoke higher in the atmosphere. Regardless, mid-90s were widespread by the afternoon and early evening hours.

Winds are shifting to the north Sunday evening, with dew points decreasing behind. We’ll get our first push of cooler air Sunday night into Monday, with highs on Labor Day in the mid to upper-70s for the Metro. Clouds will increase throughout the day with winds from the ENE 10-20 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Monday (WOWT)

A chance for storms fires up mainly south of I-80 by the evening hours, with widespread rainfall moving in through the overnight.

Off and on rain is expected throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday! All in all, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall look probable across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Due to the all-day rain, however, highs will only top out in the lower-50s each day. Even colder wind chills are likely! Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the shock to the system we’ll be receiving.

Cooler and rainy week ahead! (WOWT)

Another chance for rain arrives Thursday PM into Friday, with another inch or so or rainfall possible! We dry out for the weekend with highs back in the 70s.

