Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Comfortable Labor Day before a dramatic drop in temperatures

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot and sunny weekend, a big drop in temperatures – and good chances for rain! – are on the way this week.

We started Sunday on a very warm note with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. A few isolated thundershowers popped up around Eppley airfield and into southwest Iowa, but most of us managed to stay dry.

Despite partly cloudy skies and southwesterly winds for much of the day, we weren’t quite able to make 100° this afternoon across eastern Nebraska. The morning thundershowers may have thrown us off, or the higher dew points may have stuck around just a little too long. It was also a bit hazy thanks to wildfire smoke higher in the atmosphere. Regardless, mid-90s were widespread by the afternoon and early evening hours.

Winds are shifting to the north Sunday evening, with dew points decreasing behind. We’ll get our first push of cooler air Sunday night into Monday, with highs on Labor Day in the mid to upper-70s for the Metro. Clouds will increase throughout the day with winds from the ENE 10-20 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Monday
Hour by hour forecast Monday(WOWT)

A chance for storms fires up mainly south of I-80 by the evening hours, with widespread rainfall moving in through the overnight.

Off and on rain is expected throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday! All in all, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall look probable across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Due to the all-day rain, however, highs will only top out in the lower-50s each day. Even colder wind chills are likely! Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the shock to the system we’ll be receiving.

Cooler and rainy week ahead!
Cooler and rainy week ahead!(WOWT)

Another chance for rain arrives Thursday PM into Friday, with another inch or so or rainfall possible!  We dry out for the weekend with highs back in the 70s.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Tuesday is a First Alert Day - Expect extreme dip in temperatures and strong winds

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Staying hot and hazy this evening, but humidity drops overnight with lows in the 60s. Partly sunny skies Labor Day with much more comfortable highs in the 70s! Evening storm chance, with better coverage overnight. The big blast of cold air arrives Tuesday.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Even hotter temperatures Sunday!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs warming into the upper-90s and triple digits! If Eppley Airfield hits 101°, Sunday will mark the hottest day of 2020.

Weather

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
We're already off to a warm start, with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s before 7 AM! Highs will climb into the upper-90s - making a run for 100° this afternoon. Back into the 60s tonight, with highs on Labor Day just in the mid to upper-70s.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Days Sunday and Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
Sunday and Tuesday have been declared First Alert Weather Days as we expect some extreme temperature swings, from near 100 degree weather to near record lows.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
We started Saturday with temps in the 50s but heated into the low to mid-90s by the afternoon! We'll only drop into the 70s overnight before we make a run for the triple digits Sunday. We chip away some of the heat Monday, with temps really dropping Tues!

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
Pleasant start to Saturday, with temps in the 50s for most! We'll heat up quickly today with highs in the 90s; overnight lows only cool into the mid-70s. Temperatures make a run for the triple digits Sunday (First Alert Day!), with 70s in store Labor Day.

Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat for the weekend, wild swings next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Fantastic Friday evening weather, but some extreme swings from intense heat to winter-like wind chills is expected next week.

Weather

Intense heat for the weekend, wild swings next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
Fantastic Friday evening weather, but some extreme swings from intense heat to winter-like wind chills is expected next week.