Advertisement

Omaha man says he was cited for accident he didn’t cause

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man says police told him he was at fault for an accident last month.

On Aug. 16, Tevi Lawson said he was driving north on 72nd Street.

“I entered the left lane to turn left onto Blondo -- to go westbound onto Blondo. When all of a sudden a truck came from behind and struck my vehicle,” Lawson said.

Video from a nearby business captured the crash.

“I’m glad I’m still standing. It was a heavy shock on my body,” he said.

Lawson said he had to find the video on his own -- because while being treated at the hospital for whiplash, he learned Omaha police were told a different story.

“Two officers joined me and handed me an already written citation without even taking my statement,” he said.

He says officers told him they talked to a credible witness.

“A credible witness that was not even on the scene when the police arrived,” Lawson said.

According to the police report, the driver of the truck said the accident happened so fast he doesn’t remember what lane Lawson was in when their cars collided.

Officers also spoke with a woman after the accident by phone. She said she was right behind Lawson when he abruptly changed lanes to get in front of the truck.

“That’s when the truck going northbound on 72nd Street struck me from behind because he didn’t have enough reaction time to stop his vehicle,” Lawson said.

Lawson says the video shows otherwise.

He plans to fight the decision in court not because of the $25 citation he received or because his car is totaled but because he believes the reporting officers should have handled the case differently.

“What if something happened to the other driver or somebody did get hurt during that accident? I wouldn’t have had a chance to look for the video to prove myself not guilty because I would have been in jail somewhere. What about my family? What about my family? What about everybody? My entourage? What about my job?” Lawson said.

Lawson was cited for an improper lane change.

He can file a complaint if he feels officers did something wrong.

Omaha police say it’s not common for them to view videos in these cases if there is a witness.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

September 11th memorial honors Nebraskans who lost their lives in terrorist attacks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Often times when you hear of 9/11 people think of it ‘well, that happened in New York or that happened in DC’ not realizing that it actually happened all throughout the United States and that there are very personal connections her in Nebraska, as well,” says Castrianno.

News

Omaha boy celebrates 8 years cancer-free with family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex McLoon
This weekend an Omaha family is celebrating because one of their own is eight years cancer-free.

First Alert Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature swings and strong winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Even hotter temperatures Sunday!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs warming into the upper-90s and triple digits! If Eppley Airfield hits 101°, Sunday will mark the hottest day of 2020.

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 5 COVID-19 update: Creighton Prep student tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Omaha man booked for manslaughter for Motel 6 shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man has been booked into jail for manslaughter and other charges after a fatal shooting at a Motel 6 Friday night.

News

Sasse and Janicek debate COVID, police reform, and healthcare

Updated: 21 hours ago
In their first and only debate, incumbent Republican Senator Ben Sasse and Democrat Chris Janicek, a small business owner, faced off on the debate stage in Lincoln. The two candidates fielded several questions on foreign and domestic policies, including some of the most divisive issues in the country right now.

News

Nebraska State Parks popular for camping on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Camping may be one of the easiest ways to distance your family from others this holiday weekend.

News

Fatal shooting at Motel 6 near 84th and I-80

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha police responded to a reported fatal shooting Friday night at the Motel 6 near 84th and I-80.

News

Sasse, Janicek debate

Updated: 22 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

1 shot and killed at motel

Updated: 22 hours ago
Omaha police responded to a reported fatal shooting Friday night at the Motel 6 near 84th and I-80.