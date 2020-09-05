Advertisement

Omaha man booked for manslaughter for Motel 6 shooting

Mason Beaverson
Mason Beaverson(Douglas County Corrections)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been booked into jail for manslaughter and other charges after a fatal shooting at a Motel 6 Friday night.

Omaha police reported the arrest of Mason Beaverson, 20, after they responded to the business at 3511 S 84th St. for a shooting at 9:17 p.m.

The alleged victim has been identified as a 17-year-old.

Beaverson was also booked into Douglas County Corrections for use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Police stated the alleged victim was found deceased at the Motel 6 and Beaverson was identified as the sole suspect and arrested without incident.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

