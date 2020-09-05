Advertisement

Nebraska State Parks popular for camping on Labor Day weekend

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Camping may be one of the easiest ways to distance your family from others this holiday weekend.

Nebraska Game and Parks says it will be policing for compliance with the size of gatherings this weekend -- but it’s hard to see that being an issue.

There is plenty of space for families to set up tents, RVs and campers this weekend.

Families are settling into parts of Mahoney State Park, some for the first time since all camping opportunities were restored in June.

Cleanliness is more important than ever right now. That’s why Nebraska State Parks says it follows CDC guidelines--regularly cleaning facilities like cabins to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Still, members of the Kane family aren’t taking any chances in one of their only outings this summer.

“We didn’t get enough time away from normal city life and doing things before going back to school,” said Anne Kane.

State game and parks say disinfecting high-touch and high-traffic surfaces like door handles and bathroom surfaces is routine.

Families are asked to bring their own soap and hand sanitizers due to limited supply nationally.

Park officials recommend families maintain a 6-foot distance from each other which still makes a welcoming sight to see neighboring campers.

A perfect remedy to cabin fever during the unofficial end of summer.

