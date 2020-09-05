Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Heating things up Saturday and Sunday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Buckle up! A temperature roller-coaster is on the way.

We’re starting Saturday on a pleasant note, with mostly clear skies and temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to the lower-60s. Abundant sunshine is on tap today, with SSW winds ushering in some hotter temperatures. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies move in tonight, with warm and breezy conditions. We won’t cool off much, as overnight lows only drop into the mid-70s.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs warming into the upper-90s and triple digits! If Eppley Airfield hits 101°, Sunday will mark the hottest day of 2020. SW winds could gust up to 35 mph.

We’ll get our first push of cooler air Sunday night into Monday, with highs on Labor Day in the mid to upper-70s for the Metro. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with some much-needed rain moving in starting Monday night!

3-Day Forecast
3-Day Forecast(WOWT)

Off and on rain is expected throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning! All in all, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall look probable across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Due to the all-day rain, however, highs will only top out in the 50s each day. Even colder wind chills are likely! Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the shock to the system we’re receiving.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s for much of next workweek. Highs will warm back into the 70s by the weekend!

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature swings and strong winds

Updated: moments ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Pleasant start to Saturday, with temps in the 50s for most! We'll heat up quickly today with highs in the 90s; overnight lows only cool into the mid-70s. Temperatures make a run for the triple digits Sunday (First Alert Day!), with 70s in store Labor Day.

Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days

Updated: 12 hours ago
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat for the weekend, wild swings next week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Fantastic Friday evening weather, but some extreme swings from intense heat to winter-like wind chills is expected next week.

Latest News

Weather

Intense heat for the weekend, wild swings next week

Updated: 15 hours ago
Fantastic Friday evening weather, but some extreme swings from intense heat to winter-like wind chills is expected next week.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A sunny, dry, and warm end to this week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues today with a big warm up over the weekend, and a dive early next week.

Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature changes

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
Intense heat builds in over the weekend before a big cool down early next week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, heat quickly returns

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Chilly tonight, but heat quickly returns for the weekend. Wild swings on the way next week.

Weather

Chilly tonight, heat quickly returns

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
Chilly tonight, but heat quickly returns for the weekend. Wild swings on the way next week.

First Alert Weather

Parts of the Omaha metro now in Extreme Drought conditions

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
That latest drought monitor has been released.