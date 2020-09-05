Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Heating things up Saturday and Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Buckle up! A temperature roller-coaster is on the way.

We’re starting Saturday on a pleasant note, with mostly clear skies and temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to the lower-60s. Abundant sunshine is on tap today, with SSW winds ushering in some hotter temperatures. Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies move in tonight, with warm and breezy conditions. We won’t cool off much, as overnight lows only drop into the mid-70s.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs warming into the upper-90s and triple digits! If Eppley Airfield hits 101°, Sunday will mark the hottest day of 2020. SW winds could gust up to 35 mph.

We’ll get our first push of cooler air Sunday night into Monday, with highs on Labor Day in the mid to upper-70s for the Metro. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with some much-needed rain moving in starting Monday night!

3-Day Forecast (WOWT)

Off and on rain is expected throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning! All in all, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall look probable across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Due to the all-day rain, however, highs will only top out in the 50s each day. Even colder wind chills are likely! Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the shock to the system we’re receiving.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s for much of next workweek. Highs will warm back into the 70s by the weekend!

