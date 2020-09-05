Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Even hotter temperatures Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you thought Saturday was hot… Just wait for Sunday!

We started Saturday on a pleasant note, with mostly clear skies and temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to the upper-50s. Abundant sunshine warmed us into the low to mid-90s during the afternoon, thanks to southerly winds. Dew points increased throughout the day as well.

Partly cloudy skies move in tonight, with warm and breezy conditions. We won’t cool off much, as overnight lows only drop into the mid-70s.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day Sunday with highs warming into the upper-90s and triple digits! If Eppley Airfield hits 101°, Sunday will mark the hottest day of 2020. SW winds could gust up to 35 mph, especially during the first half of the day.

We’ll get our first push of cooler air Sunday night into Monday, with highs on Labor Day in the mid to upper-70s for the Metro. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with some much-needed rain moving in starting Monday night!

Off and on rain is expected throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday! All in all, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall look probable across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Due to the all-day rain, however, highs will only top out in the lower-50s each day. Even colder wind chills are likely! Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to the shock to the system we’ll be receiving.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s for much of next workweek. Highs will warm back into the 70s by the weekend!

