Fatal shooting at Motel 6 near 84th and I-80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police responded to a reported fatal shooting Friday night at the Motel 6 near 84th and I-80.

Officers on scene said one man has died after the call came in around 9 p.m. The man was found inside a motel room.

One suspect -- a man -- was taken into custody shortly after police arrived, they said.

Rooms adjacent to the scene were evacuated.

Witnesses are being interviewed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

