Fatal shooting at Motel 6 near 84th and I-80
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police responded to a reported fatal shooting Friday night at the Motel 6 near 84th and I-80.
Officers on scene said one man has died after the call came in around 9 p.m. The man was found inside a motel room.
One suspect -- a man -- was taken into custody shortly after police arrived, they said.
Rooms adjacent to the scene were evacuated.
Witnesses are being interviewed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
