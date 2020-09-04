LIVE: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visits Nebraska for Shared Stewardship Agreement signing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is in Nebraska today with Governor Pete Ricketts for a Shared Stewardship Agreement signing, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln tour, a discussion panel, a tour of Certified Piedmontese facility, and a visit to Food Bank for the Heartland.

Secretary Perdue and Governor Ricketts will sign an agreement between the USDA Forest Service and the State of Nebraska focused on shared stewardship, according to the release. The agreement establishes a framework for federal and state agencies to maintain forest management, add collaboration, and respond to ecological challenges in Nebraska.

At the University, Perdue will be touring the Plant Innovation Complex and Food Innovation Complex and then head over to an Ag Innovation Panel hosted by UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Following the panel, Perdue will be visiting the Certified Piedmontese facility.

