Union Omaha’s Christian Molina scores first professional goal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christian Molina’s goal in the 78th minute against Tucson on Saturday put Union Omaha up 2-1 and ultimately helped the team stay undefeated.

It was a special moment for Molina because it was his first professional goal.

“Scoring that goal, you know, it’s a great feeling for myself and also for my family watching back in Houston and in El Salvador as well,” Molina said.

The team is undefeated with three wins and three draws and a point away from second in the USL League One standings.

Molina thinks the Owls have a good thing going.

“The focus needs to continue every day, and if we bring that focus and energy every day, we can do great things here in Omaha,” Molina said.

Union Omaha hosts Orlando City’s B squad on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

