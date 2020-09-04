Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for New Year’s convenience store robbery spree

(Source: Gray News)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Evans, 26, of Omaha was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 16.5 years for his role in three robberies that took place early Jan. 1, 2019.

According to a news release from the court, U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter also ordered Evans to serve three years supervised release following his sentence, and to pay about $1,450 in restitution to the gas stations he and two other men robbed that New Year’s Day.

There is no parole in the federal court system, the release states.

According to court documents, Evans, Christopher Collins, and Ervin Smith Jr. robbed the Bucky’s at 2901 N. 72nd St. at 5:58 a.m. that day, leaving with cash, cigarettes, and Nebraska lottery tickets after Smith brandished a gun at a store employee, the documents state.

A few minutes later, at 6:16 a.m., the men threatened the clerk at the Kwik Shop at 5929 N. 72 St., though a gun wasn’t seen, according to the documents. They left the store with cash, cigarettes, and state lottery tickets.

At 6:31 that morning, the three robbed the Phillip’s 66 store at 5920 Sorenson Parkway, taking money after Smith fired several shots at an armed customer, the records state.

All three were caught within 24 hours of the robberies, court documents state.

Collins has also pled guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, according to the news release. Smith pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 update: Douglas County moving to Phase 4 on Sept. 14, allowing further reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In addition to relief for restaurant owners, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the reopening of more libraries and community centers as Douglas County prepares to move into Phase 4, allowing further reopenings.

News

Priest sues Archdiocese of Omaha for defamation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
A former associate pastor removed from his position for what the Archdiocese of Omaha claims were significant boundary violations with young adults and minors, is suing the Archdiocese of Omaha for more than two million dollars.

News

Nebraska non-profit creates license plate to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Dickeson
The plates will be available in January 2021.

First Alert Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature swings and strong winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Latest News

News

Hearing over medical marijuana -- 6:30

Updated: 2 hours ago
Medical marijuana is up for debate at the capitol Thursday. For the second day in a row, the Nebraska Supreme Court is asked to get in the middle of a petition drive.

News

Lost Wages Assistance --6:30PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development is accepting applications and processing claims under the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.

News

Stothert and Pour provide update-- 6:30PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gave an update on the local COVID-19 response on Thursday afternoon.

News

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo sea lions exhibit preview

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo sea lions exhibit preview

News

Nebraska Supreme Court debates medical marijuana on November ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Medical marijuana is up for debate at the capitol Thursday. For the second day in a row, the Nebraska Supreme Court is asked to get in the middle of a petition drive.

News

New sea lion exhibit to open at Henry Doorly Zoo-- 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s new sea lion exhibit is ready for its big debut this weekend.