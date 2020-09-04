Omaha man sentenced for New Year’s convenience store robbery spree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Evans, 26, of Omaha was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 16.5 years for his role in three robberies that took place early Jan. 1, 2019.

According to a news release from the court, U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter also ordered Evans to serve three years supervised release following his sentence, and to pay about $1,450 in restitution to the gas stations he and two other men robbed that New Year’s Day.

There is no parole in the federal court system, the release states.

According to court documents, Evans, Christopher Collins, and Ervin Smith Jr. robbed the Bucky’s at 2901 N. 72nd St. at 5:58 a.m. that day, leaving with cash, cigarettes, and Nebraska lottery tickets after Smith brandished a gun at a store employee, the documents state.

A few minutes later, at 6:16 a.m., the men threatened the clerk at the Kwik Shop at 5929 N. 72 St., though a gun wasn’t seen, according to the documents. They left the store with cash, cigarettes, and state lottery tickets.

At 6:31 that morning, the three robbed the Phillip’s 66 store at 5920 Sorenson Parkway, taking money after Smith fired several shots at an armed customer, the records state.

All three were caught within 24 hours of the robberies, court documents state.

Collins has also pled guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison, according to the news release. Smith pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

