Omaha families seek open outdoors for Labor Day fun, not crowds

(WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Health experts across the country worry big crowds gathering to celebrate the end of the summer holiday could cause a wave of COVID-19 cases.

Officials are urging people not to have huge non-mask wearing parties to celebrate Labor Day. In Omaha, there are other ways to enjoy the extended weekend.

A lot of families are planning to get outside in the fresh air over the labor day weekend.

There’s plenty of that and plenty of space to spread out at Fontenelle Forest.

“We have 2,100 acres of land and 24 miles of maintained trails, so we have a lot of space for people to come out and enjoy nature,” said Dana Meyer, manager of marketing and events at Fontenelle Forest.

More people are choosing to get away from the crowds and get out in the wide-open spaces where chances of COVID-19 infection are reduced.

“Actually since COVID has hit we’ve seen a great increase in daily admissions because of the fact that this is one of the few places in town people can get out in nature and spread out without having to worry about being too close to each other,” Meyer said.

There are many activities at Fontenelle Forest to enjoy over the holiday. Places like state parks and apple orchards also offer space for families to spread out and enjoy the holiday while protecting themselves against tightly packed crowds.

Health officials say if you do plan a Labor Day celebration, keep your guest list short, wear masks, keep your distance and hold your event outside.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

