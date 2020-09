OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a residence near 147th and Industrial for a working fire.

According to the release, crews fought flames on half of a duplex. Both families were able to exit safely.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental due to an electrical malfunction.

