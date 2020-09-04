Advertisement

North Omaha COVID-19 testing site opens for Labor Day weekend

(KWQC)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was so successful the first time, so why not do it again?

A coalition of north Omaha health professionals is staging a second COVID-19 testing station.

A few weeks ago, 750 people were tested at this site near 58th Street and Sorensen Parkway. Forty-three positive cases were discovered.

A second two-day event, sponsored by New Era Baptist Church, the Omaha Housing Authority, and the Charles Drew Health Center, resumed Friday with 115 tests administered.

The goal is to close the gap in health care availability in north Omaha where health care coverage may be lacking.

“If we can get people, particularly those with underlying conditions if you have high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, obesity…if you’re taking a pill a day for something…you need to get tested for sure,” said Doris Lassiter, Health Ministry director.

Testing resumes Saturday for Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

