Nebraska Supreme Court hears argument against no-fault divorce

By Shannon Heckt
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Adams County man’s court case on divorce law was heard in the Nebraska Supreme Court Thursday. The case looks to make changes to the no-fault divorce laws.

A no-fault divorce allows for someone to file for divorce even if the other spouse does not agree. The person only has to prove the marriage is broken and cannot be fixed.

This case of Dycus v. Dycus argues the no-fault law is unconstitutional. Debra Dycus filed for divorce in 2018. Her husband Michael Dycus did not believe in divorce due to his catholic beliefs. Since the law only requires proving the marriage is broken by one party it did not go his way.

Robert Sullivan, Michael Dycus’ attorney, argued there was no due process in Adams County Court that allowed the divorce.

He said the law should require therapy or other courses to prove everything had been done to save the marriage. The supreme court argued that aspect could be a legislative issue, not a judicial issue.

“The important thing is the court’s real role in this is to say no-fault divorce is not working, it hasn’t worked as we briefed but the important thing is that there are things that the court can do that the legislature can also do but hasn’t done in 50 years,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan stated that Mr. Dycus believed he did not get a chance to stop the divorce.

“When you say that there has to be a finding by the court that there is a marriage that is irretrievably broken then I think that may meet the bare minimum of the standard but only then if the court then follows through with that and in reality says let’s investigate,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said he knew going into this case that the issue of no-fault divorce has not been brought up to the court for some time. His goal is for the court to consider if the law is constitutional and what powers the court has to make possible changes.

Debra Dycus did not make any comment at Thursday’s hearing.

