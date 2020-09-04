Advertisement

Nebraska applies for additional federal unemployment benefit

By Tara Campbell
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is applying for the federally backed program to boost unemployment, the state announced Friday.

It’s the move jobless Nebraskans have been waiting for: the state will participate in the Lost Wages Assistance program that tacks on an additional $300 in unemployment benefits for those who qualify. Anyone receiving at least $100 pandemic unemployment will automatically receive the extra $300.

Nebraska is submitting its application for the Lost Wages Assistance program today and expects it will be approved next week, officials said Friday.

State officials said Friday that they’ve been working over the past several weeks to better understand what the cost will be to the state to participate, but with the Sept. 10 deadline fast approaching, they did not want to wait any longer.

President Trump signed an executive order last month making these funds available to states through FEMA.

The vast majority of states have already applied — and been approved — for the assistance. Iowa recently announced its participation.

State officials said Friday they’re hopeful people will start receiving the extra benefit within the next few weeks.

Officials estimate the program will cost the state roughly $1.6 million — the required 25% of administrative costs.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

