Millard Parents raise concerns over remote learning curriculum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Some Millard school district parents want answers from the school district.

They say students remote learning are not getting the same curriculum as those who are in the classroom.

School district officials say they understand this is an unprecedented time.

They say they know there’s room to grow but, parents say those learning remotely aren’t getting the same learning experience as those in the classroom.

“We wanted to make sure that when our daughter was opting for remote education, which we let her choose, that her education came first,” says Parent Joseph Morris.

Joseph Morris is a parent in the Millard school district.

His 8-year-old daughter has been learning from home this year because of concerns over COVID-19.

He says remote learning is coming with a lot of challenges.

“After a month of classes a lot of the issues that we are seeing are the coordination between her teacher and getting the remote students online. she’s not able to share in a lot of the experiences that her in person counterparts are able to,” says Morris.

He says right now, simply asking students, teachers and parents what is and isn’t working would help solve a lot of issues.

“Being a month into school and not having any survey sent out to remote parents , it’s kind of concerning. How can you understand how remote learning is going if you’re not constantly gathering that data and constantly analyzing and improving.”>

Millard School District leaders sent me a statement.

The statement says the district does not send out surveys per a parent’s request.

But, Morris says he wants to see action taken.

“Take that data and compare it to what they’re seeing and their feedback to the existing plan and make the necessary changes.”

District leaders say the curriculum is the same for in person and remote learning students.

They also say when a child and a parent has a challenge with online learning, the teacher will work with the student on an individual basis.

