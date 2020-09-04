Mayor suspends late fees on Omaha restaurant tax until end of year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Mayor Jean Stothert said she wants to help restaurants and bars get back on their feet after long closures and changing times.

Consumers will have to pay the restaurant tax, and restaurants still have to turn that money over to the city but not right away. Now there’s wiggle room for restaurants and bars that are feeling a financial pinch.

“I made a decision with our finance director to go ahead and do and that would be to wave the restaurant tax late fee,” Stothert said.

From March 1st through the end of the year any late fees will be forgiven and not collected. If your establishment has paid late fees since March 1st the city will give you a credit.

“We’ll credit that back just to try as much as we can assist those bars and restaurants to get back on their feet again,” Stothert said.

Clyde Bronson manages BergerIM in the Capitol District.

“This year has been really crazy,” Bronson said.

He lost around $20,000 when the College World Series was canceled.

“That hurt us financially. Now everything is the same, it’s slow,” Bronson said.

He said money has been tight, so knowing the restaurant has a safety net lets him breathe a little easier.

“That does help for BurgerIM because we are a small locally owned business. It helps us save and build-up for the end of the year,” Bronson said.

While bars and restaurants can relax in the coming month they need to make sure their taxes are paid in full by the end of the year.

The mayor said around $80,000 in late fees have been collected since March and will be credited.

