Mayor suspends late fees on Omaha restaurant tax until end of year

Mayor Jean Stothert said she wants to help restaurants and bars get back on their feet after long closures and changing times.
Mayor Jean Stothert said she wants to help restaurants and bars get back on their feet after long closures and changing times.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Mayor Jean Stothert said she wants to help restaurants and bars get back on their feet after long closures and changing times.

Consumers will have to pay the restaurant tax, and restaurants still have to turn that money over to the city but not right away. Now there’s wiggle room for restaurants and bars that are feeling a financial pinch.

“I made a decision with our finance director to go ahead and do and that would be to wave the restaurant tax late fee,” Stothert said.

From March 1st through the end of the year any late fees will be forgiven and not collected. If your establishment has paid late fees since March 1st the city will give you a credit.

“We’ll credit that back just to try as much as we can assist those bars and restaurants to get back on their feet again,” Stothert said.

Clyde Bronson manages BergerIM in the Capitol District.

“This year has been really crazy,” Bronson said.

He lost around $20,000 when the College World Series was canceled.

“That hurt us financially. Now everything is the same, it’s slow,” Bronson said.

He said money has been tight, so knowing the restaurant has a safety net lets him breathe a little easier.

“That does help for BurgerIM because we are a small locally owned business. It helps us save and build-up for the end of the year,” Bronson said.

While bars and restaurants can relax in the coming month they need to make sure their taxes are paid in full by the end of the year.

The mayor said around $80,000 in late fees have been collected since March and will be credited.

Latest News

Crime

Omaha man sentenced for New Year’s convenience store robbery spree

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Marcus Evans, 26, of Omaha was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 16.5 years for his role in three robberies that took place early Jan. 1, 2019.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 update: Douglas County moving to Phase 4 on Sept. 14, allowing further reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
In addition to relief for restaurant owners, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the reopening of more libraries and community centers as Douglas County prepares to move into Phase 4, allowing further reopenings.

News

Priest sues Archdiocese of Omaha for defamation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
A former associate pastor removed from his position for what the Archdiocese of Omaha claims were significant boundary violations with young adults and minors, is suing the Archdiocese of Omaha for more than two million dollars.

News

Nebraska non-profit creates license plate to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Dickeson
The plates will be available in January 2021.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature swings and strong winds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

News

Hearing over medical marijuana -- 6:30

Updated: 3 hours ago
Medical marijuana is up for debate at the capitol Thursday. For the second day in a row, the Nebraska Supreme Court is asked to get in the middle of a petition drive.

News

Lost Wages Assistance --6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development is accepting applications and processing claims under the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.

News

Stothert and Pour provide update-- 6:30PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gave an update on the local COVID-19 response on Thursday afternoon.

News

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo sea lions exhibit preview

Updated: 5 hours ago
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo sea lions exhibit preview

News

Nebraska Supreme Court debates medical marijuana on November ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Medical marijuana is up for debate at the capitol Thursday. For the second day in a row, the Nebraska Supreme Court is asked to get in the middle of a petition drive.