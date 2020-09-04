Jobless Nebraskans hoping for extra $300 a week in pandemic unemployment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The clock is running down on a chance to give jobless Nebraskan’s a big boost.

President Trump’s offering states an extra $300 a week in pandemic unemployment, and those still out of work are hoping Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts takes him up on it.

“I was an Uber driver before, and I’m worried about doing that again, so I’ve had to figure out you know what to do next,” said Karen Coleman, noting at the age of 70, finding a new job isn’t so easy. She was relying quite a bit on the extra $600 a week, but those CARES Act dollars ended in July.

“The $600 was great,” Coleman said. “It was making me able to keep my lights and water and insurance paid, and now I’m struggling to figure out how to do that.”

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order offering states funding to bolster unemployment.

“That $300 would help out a lot of people,” said Latasha Johnson, who’s been out of work. “Because you know they might be late on their rent, but at least they know they could catch up by the end of the month.”

The vast majority of states, including Iowa, are already approved for the extra funds, while Nebraska’s governor is still deciding whether to apply.

“That’s just crazy,” Coleman said. “I know he’s got a lot of money, but what about other people”

The governor’s office told 6 News they’re still reviewing the president’s executive order; Governor Ricketts has until September 10 to make a decision.

When asked what an extra $300 a week would that mean for her family, Johnson, said, “food . . . honestly . . . food.”

The Nebraska Department of Labor announced later Thursday they will be holding press briefing Friday morning about the additional unemployment assistance.

