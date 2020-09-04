Henry Doorly Zoo, Mayor Stothert cut the ribbon on new sea lion exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert joined the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for the ribbon cutting of the Zoo’s new state-of-the-art sea lion exhibit.

The 26.8 million dollar exhibit opens today and features the ability for visitors to watch training sessions, a 275,000-gallon pool, and so much more all inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

