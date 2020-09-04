Advertisement

Friday Sept. 4 COVID-19 update: 112 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,829.

There was one new reported death. Bringing the total number of deaths to 165. A woman in her 80s has passed.

To date, 9,675 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

