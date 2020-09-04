Friday Sept. 4 COVID-19 update: 112 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,829.

There was one new reported death. Bringing the total number of deaths to 165. A woman in her 80s has passed.

To date, 9,675 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.