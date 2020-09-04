Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Intense heat for the weekend, wild swings next week

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday turned into a beautiful late Summer day around the metro. Sunny skies, light winds and low humidity lead very comfortable conditions for the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the middle 80s. We’ll cool back into the 70s after sunset. Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with lows in the lower 60s around the metro, 50s outside of the immediate metro area. Winds will stay on the light side through the overnight.

Much warmer conditions will be moving in over the week. We’ll feel the warm up on Saturday, as temperatures climb into the mid 80s by the lunch hour, with highs likely topping out in the low and mid 90s for much of the area. That’ll be around 10 degrees above average.

Intense heat is expected for Sunday, with the potential for it to be the hottest day of the year! Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 90s, with the potential for highs to reach or even top 100 degrees across much of the area. It will also be on the windy side, with southwest gusts of 20 to 30mph possible.

Intense heat possible Sunday
Intense heat possible Sunday(WOWT)

The heat will not last long, as a cold front pushes into the area on Monday, bringing more clouds and a drop in temperatures. Highs on Monday likely only reach the upper 70s. Rain will increase Monday night, along with blustery north winds gusting over 30mph at times. This will bring a significant drop in temperatures. We’ll likely fall into the mid or even low 40s by Tuesday morning. With rain continuing on and off through the day, its possible temperatures do not move from the 40s all day long. With the gusty winds, wind chills could actually dip into the 30s at times. The potential is increase that we could see some very beneficial rainfall amounts, with rainfall totals of a 1/2 inch to 1.5 inches possible. Rain will taper off on Wednesday, but temperatures stay cool through at least Thursday. Slow warming is expected by the end of next week.

Rainfall Potential For Tuesday
Rainfall Potential For Tuesday(WOWT)

