Advertisement

Court nixes lawsuit by family of slain Nebraska inmate

(Photo: Pxhere)(MGN)
(Photo: Pxhere)(MGN)(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the rejection of a lawsuit brought by the family of an inmate killed in 2017 by another inmate.

The ruling Friday comes in a lawsuit brought by the estate of 22-year-old Terry Berry, who was killed in April 2017 by his new cellmate Patrick Schroeder, who was serving a life sentence for a 2006 murder.

The lawsuits says the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was negligent in putting Schroeder and Berry in the same cell.

Schroeder readily admitted to strangling Berry, saying he killed the smaller man for being too talkative. Schroeder is currently on death row for killing Berry.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha families seek open outdoors for Labor Day fun, not crowds

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Health experts across the country worry big crowds gathering to celebrate the end of the summer holiday could cause a wave of COVID-19 cases.

State

Lincoln businesses escape damage from Valentino’s Pizza fire thanks to firewall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
While Valentino's Pizza has an estimated $350,000 in damage, the business right next door has little to no destruction after a fire Wednesday night.

Coronavirus

Friday Sept. 4 COVID-19 update: 112 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

State

Nebraska applies for additional federal unemployment benefit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Nebraska will be applying for the federally backed unemployment benefit, the state announced Friday.

Latest News

News

Jobless Nebraskans hoping for extra $300 a week in pandemic unemployment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
The clock is running down on a chance to give jobless Nebraskan’s a big boost.

News

Henry Doorly Zoo, Mayor Stothert cut the ribbon on new sea lion exhibit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert joined the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for the ribbon cutting of the Zoo’s new state-of-the-art sea lion exhibit.

State

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture visits Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is in Nebraska today with Governor Pete Ricketts for a Shared Stewardship Agreement signing, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln tour, a discussion panel, a tour of Certified Piedmontese facility, and a visit to Food Bank for the Heartland.

VOD Recordings

Nebraska to add lost wage assistance -- midday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nebraska is applying for the federally backed program to boost unemployment, the state announced Friday.

News

OFD fights house fire near 147th and Industrial

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha fire crews responded to a residence near 147th and Industrial for a working fire.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A sunny, dry, and warm end to this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues today with a big warm up over the weekend, and a dive early next week.