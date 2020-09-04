Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - A sunny, dry, and warm end to this week

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues today with a big warm up over the weekend, and a dive early next week.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

Temperatures are rather cool to chilly as you set out the door this morning with several areas in the 40s. A few clouds were noted north of I-80, but skies are clear south of the interstate at this time. We’ll see a steady warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will warm up in a major way over the weekend, especially on Sunday. We’re looking for lower to mid 90s on Saturday, but Sunday will easily try to reach 100 degrees or possibly higher. A First Alert Day is in effect for the heat on Sunday.

First Alert
First Alert(First Alert)

A strong front is set to arrive in the area on Labor Day. Highs will be tricky and highly dependent on the exact timing of the front. With the new data coming in this morning, it looks like mid 80s are a good bet, but with that high coming early in the afternoon. Temperatures will start to drop by Monday evening.

Wind chill
Wind chill(Wind chill)

Tuesday will be a rather raw day. Rain is likely which is good news. However, temperatures will likely fall for a good part of Tuesday. We’ll settle in the lower 50s or upper 40s during the day. Wind chills will be a factor. Gusty north winds will make it feel like the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday is also an Alert Day due to the shock factor of going from 100 Sunday to the 50s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature swings and strong winds

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Intense heat builds in over the weekend followed by a big cool down with wind chills potentially in the 30s early next week.

Weather

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature changes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Intense heat builds in over the weekend before a big cool down early next week.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, heat quickly returns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Chilly tonight, but heat quickly returns for the weekend. Wild swings on the way next week.

Weather

Chilly tonight, heat quickly returns

Updated: 13 hours ago
Chilly tonight, but heat quickly returns for the weekend. Wild swings on the way next week.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Parts of the Omaha metro now in Extreme Drought conditions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
That latest drought monitor has been released.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler and breezy today but the heat is looming for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting out in the upper 60s this morning as we wait for a cold front to move through.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT
A dry front moves through around sunrise Thursday, keeping highs in the lower-80s for the afternoon!

Forecast

A bit cooler Thursday before summer heat returns

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A dry front moves through around sunrise Thursday, keeping highs in the lower-80s for the afternoon! Skies will be sunny but conditions will be breezy, with NNW winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
Summer heat returned today with temperatures jumping back up to near 90! We'll see a pleasant evening with light winds, cooling into the 60s tonight. A cold front will push through by morning bringing gusty winds and a drop in temperatures for Thursday.

First Alert Weather

Omaha experiences driest August in more than 100 years

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell and Clay Ostarly
Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up a measly 0.46″ of rain over the course of the month; on average, we receive 3.82″ of rainfall during August.