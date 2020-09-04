Clay’s Morning Forecast - A sunny, dry, and warm end to this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues today with a big warm up over the weekend, and a dive early next week.

Temperatures are rather cool to chilly as you set out the door this morning with several areas in the 40s. A few clouds were noted north of I-80, but skies are clear south of the interstate at this time. We’ll see a steady warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will warm up in a major way over the weekend, especially on Sunday. We’re looking for lower to mid 90s on Saturday, but Sunday will easily try to reach 100 degrees or possibly higher. A First Alert Day is in effect for the heat on Sunday.

A strong front is set to arrive in the area on Labor Day. Highs will be tricky and highly dependent on the exact timing of the front. With the new data coming in this morning, it looks like mid 80s are a good bet, but with that high coming early in the afternoon. Temperatures will start to drop by Monday evening.

Tuesday will be a rather raw day. Rain is likely which is good news. However, temperatures will likely fall for a good part of Tuesday. We’ll settle in the lower 50s or upper 40s during the day. Wind chills will be a factor. Gusty north winds will make it feel like the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday is also an Alert Day due to the shock factor of going from 100 Sunday to the 50s by Tuesday.

