Bellevue West starts quest for a repeat as champs on Friday

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday was the final practice for Bellevue West’s football team before they start their 2020 campaign.

Their season starts in week two after they didn’t find another opponent to replace their game against Omaha Burke in week one.

The T-birds host Bellevue East and that will start their quest to repeat as Class A football champions.

Head Coach Michael Huffman likes his team, especially his defense, which he thinks could be stronger than last year’s.

He said the team will take it one week at a time and not overlook anyone.

Iowa commit Keagan Johnson echoed those sentiments.

“We just need to come out swinging first, but I think we have the talent and skill -- just playing hard, going hard no matter our opponent. I think that’s the key thing. Like I said, not overlooking anyone, but I think we’ll be ready when tomorrow comes,” Johnson said.

