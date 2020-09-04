Athlete of the Week: Carsen Crouch, Elkhorn South

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football made it’s return in a big way week one. Elkhorn South’s Carsen Crouch banged a game winning field goal through the uprights with only nine seconds to go against Millard West.

For Carsen it was a huge moment, delivering in his first start on varsity. The junior kicker put in a lot of work in the off season to prepare for this year, a new challenge. He even told his teammates earlier in the week he knew at some point in the season he was going to need to make a big kick. That opportunity just happened to present itself a few days later and he delivered.

Elkhorn South won 30-28, the Storm will play a home against Millard South in week two. The Patriots will also enter the game with a 1-0 record.

