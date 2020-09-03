Thursday Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 114 new cases in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,717.

There have been no new reported deaths. The total number of deaths remains at 164.

To date, 9,675 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

Test Iowa sites closed on Labor Day

All Iowa test sites, including clinic sites, will be closed for Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Sites will reopen regularly on Tuesday, September 8.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.