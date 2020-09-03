Advertisement

Sunday and Tuesday are First Alert Days - Expect extreme temperature swings and strong winds

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday and Tuesday have been declared First Alert Weather Days as we expect some extreme temperature swings, from near 100 degree weather to near record lows and strong winds.

Intense heat will build back into the region this weekend, with highs climbing into the middle and upper 90s on Saturday. We will continue to heat up on Sunday, with the potential for some of the hottest weather we have seen this year. There is a strong possibility that temperatures reach or even top 100 degrees around the metro, and much of eastern Nebraska. There is a little good news, the humidity will not be much of a problem to the heat index will only add a degree or two to the feels like temperature.

Intense heat possible on Sunday with highs near 100 degrees
Intense heat possible on Sunday with highs near 100 degrees(WOWT)

Monday will be a bit of a transition day with increase clouds and slightly lower temperatures. Highs likely still reach the upper 80s to around 90. A very strong cold front will push through the area late Monday night bringing a rush of strong north winds and quickly dropping temperatures. Tuesday’s high temperature may occur near Midnight, with dropping temperatures for much of the day. Temperatures may reach the lower 50s, or even 40s during the late morning and early afternoon. Strong north wind gusts of 35 to 45mph will be possible, producing wind chills in the 35 to 45 degree range. The rush of cold air will also come with on and off rain showers through the day Tuesday, making for a very uncomfortable day.

A strong cold blast arrives Tuesday
A strong cold blast arrives Tuesday(WOWT)

