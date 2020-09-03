Advertisement

Sen. Ernie Chambers falls short on signatures for Douglas County Commissioner-district 3 candidacy

(KOLNKGIN)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sen. Ernie Chambers fell short of candidacy for the Douglas County Commissioner- district three by 346 signatures.

According to a release, a revised statute outlines the process by which a nonpartisan voter may be a candidate for a partisan office through nomination by petition. The petition would need 2,000 verified signatures.

There were 146 pages of signatures collected in support of Sen. Chambers on August 31 and a total of 2,499 lines were completed on the pages.

Following a verification process, there were 1,654 signatures accepted. Chambers needed 2,000 in order to be a candidate.

Of the 845 rejected signatures, the most common reasons for rejection were due to voters not being registered in district 3 or registered to vote in Douglas County.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

