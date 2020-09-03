Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler and breezy today but the heat is looming for the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting out in the upper 60s this morning as we wait for a cold front to move through. Once it does, north winds will kick in and gust to near 35 mph this morning. That will likely happen as soon as 7am. The wind will back off some this afternoon but will still be noticeable. Cooler air means a high near 80 degrees today.

Cooler and windy
Cooler and windy(WOWT)
Thursday
Thursday(WOWT)

Sunny skies win out again Friday as the heat is set to return. Highs make it near 90 degrees with a southwest breeze 10-20 mph during much of the day. Saturday and Sunday are likely to be much hotter with mid and upper 90s but thankfully nothing too humid is expected. There is a small chance of rain Saturday but most of us will stay dry.

Weekend Heat
Weekend Heat(WOWT)

A big cold front is still on track for late Monday after one more hot day. That will take weekend highs in the 90s and drop them into the 60s by Tuesday! Luckily that too will bring us a needed rain chance Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A dry front moves through around sunrise Thursday, keeping highs in the lower-80s for the afternoon!

Forecast

A bit cooler Thursday before summer heat returns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
A dry front moves through around sunrise Thursday, keeping highs in the lower-80s for the afternoon! Skies will be sunny but conditions will be breezy, with NNW winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Summer heat returned today with temperatures jumping back up to near 90! We'll see a pleasant evening with light winds, cooling into the 60s tonight. A cold front will push through by morning bringing gusty winds and a drop in temperatures for Thursday.

First Alert Weather

Omaha experiences driest August in more than 100 years

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell and Clay Ostarly
Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up a measly 0.46″ of rain over the course of the month; on average, we receive 3.82″ of rainfall during August.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Blast of cold air arrives next week!

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
With a strong signal of colder air moving in next week, a few record lows may be in jeopardy!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning fog followed by afternoon heat as temperatures continue to change rapidly.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Areas of dense fog is out there to greet you in several locations with the worst of it likely in Western Iowa.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

First Alert Weather

Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Tropical Storm Nana developed Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea, with Tropical Storm Omar forming east of North Carolina just a few hours later.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Sunny skies and hotter temperatures return Wednesday!

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Clouds will continue to decrease this evening, with overnight lows dropping into upper-50s. Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
A layer of low clouds has refused to clear out of the metro area, keeping temperatures on the cool side this afternoon! Sunshine will slowly return this evening, boosting temperatures a few degrees. Cool again tonight, but summer heat returns tomorrow!