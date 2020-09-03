Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler and breezy today but the heat is looming for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting out in the upper 60s this morning as we wait for a cold front to move through. Once it does, north winds will kick in and gust to near 35 mph this morning. That will likely happen as soon as 7am. The wind will back off some this afternoon but will still be noticeable. Cooler air means a high near 80 degrees today.

Cooler and windy (WOWT)

Thursday (WOWT)

Sunny skies win out again Friday as the heat is set to return. Highs make it near 90 degrees with a southwest breeze 10-20 mph during much of the day. Saturday and Sunday are likely to be much hotter with mid and upper 90s but thankfully nothing too humid is expected. There is a small chance of rain Saturday but most of us will stay dry.

Weekend Heat (WOWT)

A big cold front is still on track for late Monday after one more hot day. That will take weekend highs in the 90s and drop them into the 60s by Tuesday! Luckily that too will bring us a needed rain chance Tuesday as well.

