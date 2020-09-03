Advertisement

Parts of the Omaha metro now in Extreme Drought conditions

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning and the area of extreme drought has expanded farther to the west to include parts of the Omaha metro. Blair, Tekamah and Missouri Valley are included now as well.

Early Sept Drought Monitor
Early Sept Drought Monitor(WOWT)
Rainfall deficit
Rainfall deficit(WOWT)

Rainfall deficits are near 11.5 inches for the year in the metro area and are only likely to get worse over the coming weeks. The only significant chance of rain in the next 10 days is Monday night and Tuesday.

Click here to see a nationwide view of drought conditions.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
A dry front moves through around sunrise Thursday, keeping highs in the lower-80s for the afternoon!

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Summer heat returned today with temperatures jumping back up to near 90! We'll see a pleasant evening with light winds, cooling into the 60s tonight. A cold front will push through by morning bringing gusty winds and a drop in temperatures for Thursday.

First Alert Weather

Omaha experiences driest August in more than 100 years

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell and Clay Ostarly
Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up a measly 0.46″ of rain over the course of the month; on average, we receive 3.82″ of rainfall during August.

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Blast of cold air arrives next week!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
With a strong signal of colder air moving in next week, a few record lows may be in jeopardy!

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

First Alert Weather

Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Tropical Storm Nana developed Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea, with Tropical Storm Omar forming east of North Carolina just a few hours later.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
A layer of low clouds has refused to clear out of the metro area, keeping temperatures on the cool side this afternoon! Sunshine will slowly return this evening, boosting temperatures a few degrees. Cool again tonight, but summer heat returns tomorrow!

First Alert Weather

Astronomical versus meteorological seasons: What’s the difference?

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
September 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Fall in the northern hemisphere. You may hear your local meteorologists mention meteorological and astronomical seasons throughout the year. Yes, there is a difference.

First Alert Weather

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT
Scattered clouds and cool yet again today. A few showers are possible south of the metro this morning.