Parts of the Omaha metro now in Extreme Drought conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning and the area of extreme drought has expanded farther to the west to include parts of the Omaha metro. Blair, Tekamah and Missouri Valley are included now as well.

Early Sept Drought Monitor (WOWT)

Rainfall deficit (WOWT)

Rainfall deficits are near 11.5 inches for the year in the metro area and are only likely to get worse over the coming weeks. The only significant chance of rain in the next 10 days is Monday night and Tuesday.

