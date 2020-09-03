Omaha’s OMAR the troll now speaks Spanish

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OMAR the troll, Omaha’s bluest resident living under the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge now speaks Spanish.

Visit Omaha and the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission partnered to create OMAR’s new videos.

The videos can be accessed by scanning the colorful signs placed around the troll with a cellphone. The videos are interactive and include an English, Spanish, and closed caption option for the hearing impaired.

“We know it is important for OMAR to continue growing and reaching more residents,” said Visit Omaha Interim Executive Director Deborah Ward. “We are grateful to the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Commission for taking the time to research languages spoken in the metro area school districts and providing much of the translation for each video. Their hard work has made OMAR more accessible to Omaha’s diverse community.”

The OMAR Spanish videos were made possible in part by a grant from the Douglas County Visitor Improvement Fund, according to the release.

