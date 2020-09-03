Omaha Police search for 2nd suspect in stolen car pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In an attempt to investigate a reported stolen vehicle, The Omaha Police Department began a pursuit near 6th and Pine for a red Jeep.

Details are limited at this time, but according to OPD, the red Jeep tried to make a right turn during the pursuit and crashed into a parked Chevy. After the crash, two suspects fled the vehicle on foot.

Police were able to arrest an adult female, but an adult male is still at large.

A perimeter has been placed around the area, according to police.

This is an ongoing story, more details will be added as they become available.

