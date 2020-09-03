Omaha Police outline protest procedures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday issued a reminder of city ordinances relating to public protests, reminding that some actions require a permit and that violators may be arrested.

“In general, protesters may gather on public sidewalks without a permit, as long as they do not intentionally block the sidewalks or driveways. A march on a public street requires organizers to first obtain a “parade” permit so that proper safety planning and route selection can be determined,” the release states. “Entering a street without a permit is both unsafe and illegal. Violators are subject to arrest.”

OPD is encouraging protest organizers to work with the department ahead of planned protests “to ensure a safe and successful outcome,” according to the release.

“The Omaha Police Department values and supports Constitutional protections, including the right to peaceably assemble and exercise freedom of speech,” the release states. “Protest organizers often work with police to ensure safety of the event and avoid any violations of law.”

Mayor Jean Stothert said during a city budget update last month that she asked Police Chief Todd Schmaderer to revise OPD policy on mass arrests after about 120 protesters were arrested on Farnam Street after a protest in Midtown.

Only about 30 of those arrested were about to be prosecuted because not enough evidence was available to prosecute most of those who were arrested, the mayor said. Among the policy changes, she said, police now are required to have more detailed reports and photos of each person arrested.

Wednesday’s release reinforced that statement: “While it is the aim of the Omaha Police Department to avoid arrests, including mass arrests, during a protest, law violations may result in arrest. Arrests may be made at a later time or place. Mass arrests remain an option after being reviewed by a Captain. OPD has improved its documentation process to include additional video documentation and a new mass arrest form in an effort to bolster successful prosecution.”

Applicable ordinances

In its release, Omaha Police also noted the city ordinances and state statutes that may apply in such arrests:

Sec. 20-44. Obstructing public ways.

It shall be unlawful for any person purposely or knowingly to obstruct any highway or other public passage, whether alone or with others, without being licensed or privileged to do so.

(a) This section shall include games and sports which obstruct the roadway;

(b) If the offender under subsection (a) is under 16 years of age, no arrest shall occur until the parent or guardian has been warned of the conduct, after which subsequent violation may result in arrest of such minor or their parent.

Sec. 20-45. - Refusing lawful request to move.

It shall be unlawful for any person purposely or knowingly to fail or refuse to obey a reasonable official request or order to move to:

(a) Prevent an obstruction of a highway or other public passage; or

(b) Maintain public safety by dispersing persons gathered in dangerous proximity to a fire or other emergency.

Sec. 17-3. - Volume control.

No person shall play, use, operate or permit to be played, used or operated, any radio, tape recorder, cassette player, compact disc (CD) player, or other machine or device for reproducing sound, if it is located in or on:

(1) Any public property, including any public street, highway, building, sidewalk, park or thoroughfare; or any motor vehicle on a public street, highway or public space unless the volume of amplified sound shall be so controlled that it will not be audible for a distance in excess of one hundred (100) feet from the source and so that the volume is not unreasonably great and the noise, raucous, jarring, disturbing or a nuisance to persons within the area of audibility; or

(2) Residential property, whether a unit of a multiple-family residential dwelling or a single-family dwelling structure, unless the volume of amplified sound shall be so controlled that it will not be audible in any adjoining unit. Provided, however, that actual notice from the occupant of the adjoining residence to the occupant of the property containing the source of amplified sound shall be a necessary element under this subsection.

28-1322. Disturbing the peace

(1) Any person who shall intentionally disturb the peace and quiet of any person, family, or neighborhood commits the offense of disturbing the peace.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.