No garbage, recyclable collection on Labor Day in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Public Works Department has released the Labor Day Holiday solid waste collection schedule.

There will be no collection of garbage, yard waste, or recyclable materials on Monday, September 7.

All collections scheduled for the week of September 7 through September 11 will be delayed by one day.

Collections will return to a normal schedule the following week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.