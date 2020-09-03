Nebraska Supreme Court debates medical marijuana on November ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Medical marijuana is up for debate at the capitol Thursday. For the second day in a row, the Nebraska Supreme Court is asked to get in the middle of a petition drive.

Yesterday it was expanding gambling, today - a constitutional amendment for medical marijuana.

For nearly an hour justice asked questions to two attorneys about a ballot question that garnered well over the necessary 123,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

33 states have medical marijuana. Nebraska would become the 34th.

The petition initiative proposes families and individuals with a medical condition could get access to medical marijuana and permission to use it from a doctor.

Those against it argue the petition is way more complicated than that and should not be on the November ballot.

Fahleson also raised questions about what this would do to the current drug laws on the books.

Those behind the petition for medical marijuana believe this is simply a last-ditch effort to get in the way of what the people are proposing.

Two families watched the court arguments from just outside the capitol including Colton Egger’s mother. She has tried everything to get her son off of epileptic medications -- some with bad side effects and is frustrated that opponents are trying to block medical marijuana.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on this next week. Nebraska ballots go to print in 8-days.

