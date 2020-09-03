Nebraska, Iowa see decrease in unemployment claims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment updates.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported 2,331 new regular unemployment claims filed last week. That’s a 13.3 percent decrease from the prior week. There were 988 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last week. That’s a decrease of 11.5 percent from the week before.

Iowa

The number of initial claims in Iowa filed last week was 6,377. The number of continuing claims in Iowa last week was reported at 76,832, which is a decrease of 6,480 from the previous week.

A total of $4,299,619 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits last week and a total of $4,819,202.11 in benefits was paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits for last week.

