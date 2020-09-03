Man allegedly uses counterfeit $100 bill at Sarpy County church to “make change”

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A common crime hits in a very unusual place.

It’s a counterfeit money switch that can be truly called a sin.

For COVID-19 protection, offering plates aren’t passed around at St. James Methodist Church near 43rd and Capehart Road -- and a visitor allegedly took advantage by passing a counterfeit $100 bill.

“Took the envelope, put it in here. Then reached in and pulled some bills out. He made his own change, yes he did,” said Bill Craig, a church trustee.

Before that, Craig noticed the suspect sitting down 15 minutes into the service.

“And he sat through the sermon,” Craig recalled.

As the congregation left, the man slipped by but a member had seen him making change in the offering plate and alerted Craig.

“We like to advertise we’re the church with a warm heart so instead of trying to confront him, we found the envelope he put in,” he said.

Written on it the name “Beau M.” And inside a note.

“‘Want to donate $30, have $100 so I made $70 change. Blessings -- the May family.’”

The suspect parked an older silver BMW to make an easy getaway. Security cameras capture him entering and leaving the church so there’s a good video for Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office investigator Karen Wrigley.

“With all of the pandemic masks are required, well, as soon as he stepped out he pulled his mask down, and thankfully having exterior cameras we were able to capture his face,” Wrigley said.

Because this is such an unusual place to pass a counterfeit bill the leadership here at St. James Methodist Church is changing its security procedures to keep a closer eye on the Sunday collection plate.

A man suspected of going to church for the wrong kind of redemption by exchanging a phony bill for $70 in real cash.

“Ironically, if that individual had come and asked for help he may have actually gotten more money than stealing the cash from the plate,” Craig said.

The suspect wrote clues on the offering envelope that piece together the name Beau May. The detective hasn’t found anyone by that name in Nebraska. If you can identify the man or his car call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-2288.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.