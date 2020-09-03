Lost Wages Assistance Program payments to be issued in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Workforce Development is accepting applications and processing claims under the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.

The payments will be received by claimants in 5-7 business days.

The program pays those eligible an additional $300 per week and includes retroactive payments to the week ending in August 1.

“When FPUC ended, President Trump approved the Lost Wages Assistance program to provide additional benefits to Iowans who continue to be unemployed due to the pandemic. The IWD team again worked tirelessly to effectively implement a new program in less than 4 weeks,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Assisting Iowans is our number one priority and has been throughout the pandemic. Developing the complex payment processes required for this program as quickly as we did, reflects this commitment that enables us to provide much-needed assistance to Iowans impacted by the pandemic.”

To receive an LWA payment, claimants must be eligible to receive $100 in unemployment benefits per week and must self-certify unemployment or partial unemployment due to COVID-19.

More information regarding LWA is available on the IWD website.

