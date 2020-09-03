Advertisement

Lost Wages Assistance Program payments to be issued in Iowa

Money file photo
Money file photo(None)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Workforce Development is accepting applications and processing claims under the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program.

The payments will be received by claimants in 5-7 business days.

The program pays those eligible an additional $300 per week and includes retroactive payments to the week ending in August 1.

“When FPUC ended, President Trump approved the Lost Wages Assistance program to provide additional benefits to Iowans who continue to be unemployed due to the pandemic.  The IWD team again worked tirelessly to effectively implement a new program in less than 4 weeks,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development.  “Assisting Iowans is our number one priority and has been throughout the pandemic.  Developing the complex payment processes required for this program as quickly as we did, reflects this commitment that enables us to provide much-needed assistance to Iowans impacted by the pandemic.”

To receive an LWA payment, claimants must be eligible to receive $100 in unemployment benefits per week and must self-certify unemployment or partial unemployment due to COVID-19.

More information regarding LWA is available on the IWD website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 response update

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will be live at 2 p.m. to provide a COVID-19 response update along with Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

News

Sen. Ernie Chambers falls short on signatures for Douglas County Commissioner-district 3 candidacy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Sen. Ernie Chambers fell short of candidacy for the Douglas County Commissioner- district three by 346 signatures.

News

Omaha’s OMAR the troll now speaks Spanish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
OMAR the troll, Omaha’s bluest resident living under the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge now speaks Spanish.

Coronavirus

Mayor Stothert provides COVID-19 response update

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Nebraska, Iowa see decrease in unemployment claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment updates.

Coronavirus

Thursday Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 114 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Get a look at Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s new sea lion exhibit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s new sea lion exhibit is ready for its big debut this weekend.

News

Omaha Police search for 2nd suspect in stolen car pursuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
In an attempt to investigate a reported stolen vehicle, The Omaha Police Department began a pursuit near 6th and Pine for a red Jeep.

News

Labor Day delays garbage, recyclable collection around Omaha-metro

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Public Works Department has released the Labor Day Holiday solid waste collection schedule.

First Alert Weather

Parts of the Omaha metro now in Extreme Drought conditions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
That latest drought monitor has been released.